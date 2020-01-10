Police investigate restaurant break-ins

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Two restaurants are cleaning up after they were broken into over the weekend.

It happened at The Wheelhouse and China King. The break-ins happened around the same time: likely Saturday night. Cash was stolen from both places.

Police couldn’t give many details, but they say they are investigating these as possibly related. The restaurants are less than 500 feet from each other. We talked to a barber shop next door to The Wheelhouse. The owner says he checked to make sure nothing was taken from his shop after he heard what happened.

“I mean they’re right next door, so I’ve become pretty good friends with most people — the owners and most of the people that work there, so it’s sad to see that for somebody you care about because they would feel the same, I know, if it was the other way around,” sais Neubauer’s Barber Shop and Shave Parlor Owner Alex Neubauer.

Wheelhouse was closed today because of the break-in. They had been closed since New Year’s Day for the holiday and planned to re-open tonight. Instead, they’ll re-open tomorrow at 11 a.m. In additon to taking money, someone broke their register.

The owners of China King say whoever broke in took about $300 in cash from their register. They were open today as normal.