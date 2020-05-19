COVID-19
Police investigate after shots fired at apartment

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some are concerned for their safety after someone shot at a home. It happened overnight near Kerr Avenue and Highland Drive. The apartment was empty and no one lived there.

Police say some of the bullets made their way inside the apartment. A woman who heard the gunshots says she’s nervous because of how many kids live in that area. She didn’t want us to show her face for safety reasons.

“I was pretty shocked that I was actually seeing that. There’s a lot of kids out here in this neighborhood. It’s starting to get warmer outside, there’s gonna be people walking up and down the street,” she said.

