Police give first-hand look at training software

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Today we got a first-hand look at the new training program current and future officers will be using. It will eventually move to Danville Area Community College for Criminal Justice students.

Right now, officers are testing it. The system – called MILO – runs through scenarios for officers, and it gives them different outcomes depending on how they respond.

“The more we’re running through scenarios, whether it’s real life or computer generated scenarios, they’re picking up on different experiences, as well as starting to understand the different things that they might need to work on,” said Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.

Yates says he knows the training is not perfect, but says it’s a great way to help officers build confidence. After the system moves to DACC, it will still be available for Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, Danville police and other community members to use.