Police department seeking recruits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is looking to fill some entry level positions. They plan to hire anywhere from 5 – 10 officers. Sergeant Geoffrey Coon says they are understaffed right now, however, city council is allowing them to increase their officer count by six people. Before then, they had 125 authorized officer positions, but now they can have 131.

Sergeant Coon says the ideal candidate will be a great communicator, team player, someone with integrity and someone who is physically fit. Applicants only need a high school diploma, but any degree is helpful. Interested candidates should apply before January 17. The written exam will be proctored until February 20.

The department also accepts experienced applicants year-round. Coon says they are consistently getting less applicants than in past years. In 2019, they received 75 less than in 2018.

The pay scale breaks down as follows:

0-15 months experience: $63,200.80 salary

16-36 months experience: $68,809 salary

37-59 months experience: $74,408.62 salary

To apply, head here. For questions, contact Sergeant Coon at (217) 403-6934 or geoffrey.coon@champaignil.gov.