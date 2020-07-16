Police department rolls out scanner encryption

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is encrypting their radios. What that means is you won’t be able to listen to them on your scanner. They say the decision was made for safety reasons, both for officers and crime victims.

It’s something the department has been wanting for a while, but money was holding them back. Now they say this change will help not just them, but everyone in the city.

“Today’s day and age makes it even more important because people can basically download a scanner or an app on their phone and they could scan everything we were doing,” said Decatur Police Chief James Getz.

Therein lies the problem. Too many people getting access to sensitive information, so Decatur Police Chief James Getz says he’s happy they’ve put an end to it through encryption.

“Late last year we started noticing criminals were monitoring where we might have our officers tied up at. If we had a shooting on the east side of town, it became very apparent from radio traffic that we were on the east side of town. So of course our criminals take advantage of that and they would go to the west side of town,” Getz explained.

“The folks who are doing criminal activity also have gotten fairly sophisticated and have added pieces of equipment that they didn’t have before in their tool bags and so they’re monitoring this,” said City Administrator Scot Wrighton. It’s not just the criminals they’re worried about.

“We speak to witnesses, we speak to victims, their names come across there, their addresses come across there, their phone numbers come across there, so it’s a privacy issue for many citizens as well,” said Getz.

The change only cost the police department about $5,000-$6,000. The larger price tag came from the communications center, which paid $50,000 for the change. That’s something the department couldn’t afford. Once that happened, city leaders as well as police officers were happy to roll it out.

“This is not only a matter of officer safety, it’s also a matter of keeping our citizens safe, and also protecting a fair amount of information that comes over radio transmissions that’s confidential and wouldn’t come over a FOIA,” said Wrighton.

Chief Getz says the department still wants to be transparent. That’s why they release regular crime reports. You also have the option of requesting scanner traffic through a FOIA. Decatur police already had some of their radios encrypted. For example, their investigative and SWAT teams, but now all of them will be. That’s about 180.