Police chief investigating department’s inaction during vandalism

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police Chief Anthony Cobb says he is personally looking into what happened last week when his department was vandalized after a protest. Cobb was on vacation at the time, and no police officers went outside to stop it. However, police told us last night that a commander called one of the protest leaders to try to stop it.

Cobb says he’s looking into who made the decision to take further action. The graffiti included “Black lives matter” and “Defund the police”, and also racial slurs and threats to city employees.

“It is my organization – my department’s job to hold people accountable for making poor choices, and Thursday night was a poor choice,” said Cobb. He’s calling vandalism to his department “an act of division.” Thursday night started with a protest organized by the Champaign County Anti-racist Coalition, but later that night, people started writing graffiti on the station building. It included racial slurs against Cobb and terms like “blood on their hands”.

“There’s a proper way of doing it, and the times I’ve met with protesters, they were peaceful. They were doing things in a manner that is allowed by our constitution, however when we start destroying property, we’ve actually broken a law,” explained Cobb.

He’s also upset that no officers walked outside to end it. “My officers were upset, offended, disrespected outraged by what happened here, and they would have gladly stepped up and did their service, but I need to figure out why they were not allowed to.”

Cobb added that he wants to clear up a rumor that city leaders told police to stand down.

“The mayor, the city council, nor did the city manager give any direction for our officers not to engage, and I need to figure out why my command staff did not,” he said. “I am doing a review on what occured last Thursday to figure out why it occured because the criminal action that took place by the individuals who damaged property here at the police department is something that we won’t tolerate.”

We asked Chief Cobb what he would have done if he had been there Thursday night. He said he personally would have responded. He used the example of when they arrested 27 people during the civil unrest in late May.

The organizers of the protest Thursday have since apologized for certain aspects of what happened.

Rita Conerly says she doesn’t condone the racial slur. She doesn’t feel the person who wrote it understood its depth, and added that, when she saw it, she was shocked. She also explained that, on Thursday, she was writing with chalk on the ground. She did not realize that others were writing on the police department building, because she was on the opposite side of the building from them. She said she was contacted by the department to stop those who were writing on the building, but by the time she walked over to stop them, it was too late.

Other group members, however, have defended the vandalism in the past.