Plasma donations needed from COVID-19 survivors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We’ve heard a lot about a need for all types of blood donations. Now, blood centers are asking for a very specific kind to help COVID-19 patients.

Anyone who’s recovered from COVID-19 has developed antibodies that could help someone else fight it. That’s why Community Blood Services of Illinois is asking for them to donate plasma. While there is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19, plasma with antibodies is a huge help to any patients.

Antibodies are made by your immune system when you fight off a bacteria or virus. They can only be found in plasma.

“The patient who’s currently fighting the infection could be in very severe condition isn’t yet producing antibodies, but those antibodies could come from someone who’s recovered from the infection, so that’s what we’re able to provide through this process,” said Community Blood Services Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn.

Former COVID-19 patients looking to donate plasma need to be cleared by their doctor. They need to have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and also be referred by a doctor once they’ve recovered. Anyone who wants to donate needs to be symptom-free for 14-28 days before they can give. Many of the donors will need to be at least 28 days symptom-free before giving. They’ll likely have even more antibodies in their plasma than someone just 14 days out.

“Our teams have moved quickly to develop processes and protocol to provide convalescent plasma for the hospitals we serve,” said Community Blood Services of Illinois Chief Executive Officer Mike Parejko. “While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19. If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most.”