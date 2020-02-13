Pillar of economic development dies of cancer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vicki Haugen, the President and CEO of Vermilion Advantage, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday.

She was well known for her life-long dedication and investment into the area she grew up in.

Haugen spent 38-years working as an economic development leader in Vermilion County. Beyond her professional dedication, she also spent her life investing in people’s lives.

Jon Stalcup, the Chairman of Vermilion Advantage, says, “She had a spirit that was infectious and inspiring. She wasn’t overly optimistic she was a realist.”

Haugen was a driving force behind growth in the county, in more ways than one. Mike Hulvey says, “It is a tremendous loss for the community when you look at the thousands of people who were impacted by Vicki.” She dedicated her entire career to helping people and businesses succeed.

Stalcup says, “Her legacy shows by the jobs here in the community that are going to be here for a long time.” She was a pioneer for redeveloping the workforce when the county was at its lowest point in economic development and she helped to build a foundation for future success.

Cancer may have taken her life, but it won’t take away the impact she’s made on so many people.

Hulvey says, “She worked for the greater good literally until the last week of her life. She was tenacious and she never gave up.”

People she worked with say the driving force behind her work inspired them. Stalcup says, “She did what she did because of her desire to serve.” Most recently Haugen led a coalition that helped to establish the $70 million dollar Carle hospital investment in Danville’s west downtown area.

Years from now, people can look back at Vermilion County and know who helped to sustain it. Hulvey says, “We were so lucky to have Vicki in our community. The community is grateful for Vicki Haugen.”

Haugen’s husband asked that donations be made to the OSF Healthcare Foundation to support cancer treatment and services in Vermilion County. There will be a public celebration of her life. A date for that has not been set yet.

Tinisha Spain, the director of business development at Vermilion Advantage, will serve as interim president and CEO as a succession plan is developed.