Piatt County Board to consider becoming 2nd Amendment sanctuary

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Board may soon become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. What that means is the county will not enforce any laws that infringe upon Second Amendment rights – or gun rights.

Most counties in the state are already sanctuary counties. The only counties that aren’t are Rock Island, Lee, DeKalb, Cook and Piatt. Supporters say this is a way for counties to say they support gun owners.

“This is not just guns either. The second amendment applies to all arms, in other words, the knives in your kitchen are arms, and this applies to those. The right to bear arms should not be infringed,” said supporter Steve Shreffler.

Monticello Police Chief John Carter says he believes this is the county’s way of being proactive in case anything goes too far on a state level.

“I think they’re just concerned that, depending on what the state is going to enact, that they may have to make the change and be a sanctuary county,” said Carter. “The whole country’s founded on certain rights, and that’s what we’re all about. We’ve been taught in all our training in law enforcement: you uphold the Constitution. And that’s what we need to do. We don’t need to infringe upon it. We need to uphold what we have.”

If Piatt County becomes a sanctuary county, it won’t change any laws. The county board is voting on this resolution Thursday morning. You can view it by clicking below.