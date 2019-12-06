Petition supports new SRO positions

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A petition in favor of two school resource officers in at the middle and high schools now has more than 120 signatures. Supporters say the BB gun a student brought to school Wednesday encouraged them to do this.

Urbana City Council members approved those officers Monday night. The petition aims to encourage the state Board of Education to give the final approval on December 17.

The people signing this petition are a combination of parents, employees, and people living in Urbana. The petition talks about all the duties of SRO’s and why they’re important. It says they aren’t just officers, but also informal counselors. They also help in emergencies by making safety plans.

Grandparents and parents say they welcome the idea.

“I don’t want my grandkids to worry about going to school. They’re here for a reason… to learn. I think it’ll help them focus a lot more.” said grandparent Patricia Miller.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office says the number of delinquency petitions involving boys under the age of 18 accused of either possessing or using a gun was seven in 2017. This number more than doubled to 16 in 2018. Most recently, 25 gun-related cases were filed as of September 29, 2019. According to these statistics, the rate of incidents involving youth either possessing or using a gun has nearly quadrupled in two years.

The student who brought the BB gun to Urbana high school was in court today. 18-year-old Talvin Joiner is charged with disorderly conduct. The caller reported seeing the teen take a gun out of his trunk. Then he set in the front seat of his car. The criminal complaint says the gun looked realistic and scared people.