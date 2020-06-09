Periodic cicadas return four years earlier than expected

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some bugs have made a surprise visit to our area, much earlier than expected. Periodic cicadas are back. This type of cicada was not expected to re-appear until 2024.

That’s because this type of cicada is on a 17-year cycle. These are mostly popping up in the west suburbs of Chicago and in Springfield, but a few may pop up all over central Illinois too. Entomologists say they aren’t sure why this is happening, but it could be because of the more irregular weather patterns.

“Nobody really knows for sure what it is that triggers these emergences or what keeps their life cycles so synchronized over such a long period of time. It did happen in the past, so that’s probably what we’re seeing now,” said Christopher Dietrich with the Illinois National History Survey.