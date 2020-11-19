Pastor greeted with parade after recovering from COVID

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A pastor who spent weeks in the hospital fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 was greeted by a parade of cars outside his home to celebrate his recovery.

The Miller family says they were so grateful for the outpouring of support. Nearly 100 cars drove by to welcome Thomas Miller home from the hospital. Everett Miller recalled when his father first started to feel ill. He said, “He began to get ill and start having the symptoms like no taste, chills, etc.”

All the symptoms of COVID-19 became reality when he tested positive for the virus. He was in the hospital for about six weeks.

His family waited, wondering if or when he would recover. Everett Miller said, “He battled. He had a very tough battle and it was pretty dark for a while. It was very difficult. But he taught us how to pray.” Thomas Miller is the pastor at New Life Church of Faith in Danville. Prayer was what his family held on to during that time of uncertainty. While in the hospital, Miller recovered and was able to come home. Everett Miller said, “For him to pull through and make it through it is a miracle.”

It was a touching moment for the family to see so many people show up to support their father coming home safely. “It made me cry. I just cried seeing so many people come out,” said Everett Miller.

Thomas Miller has been the pastor at New Life Church of Faith for almost 40 years. After a complete recovery, he will be able to continue leading his congregation.

