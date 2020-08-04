Park shooter in court

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is facing charges after investigators say she shot a gun in a park. It happened on Saturday at Winter Park. A group of people was there playing kickball. They say J’Naya Edmunds, who has a child with Mikah Anglin, started arguing with him. Eventually she started shooting but didn’t hit anyone.

Witnesses say the gun seemed to jam after she shot twice. They say Edmunds was aiming at Anglin, after fighting with both him and his girlfriend. Anglin’s mother says there were kids at the park at the time, including Edmunds’ son. She feared for everyone’s safety.

“Put the guns down. If you’re having issues, solve them. Verbally solve the situation. Don’t let it escalate to something like this. People’s lives matter. Guns kill,” she said.

Edmunds was in court today. She is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Anglin’s family members feel Edmunds should also be charged with child endangerment. They say Anglin’s girlfriend has tried to file an order of protection against Edmunds in the past, but it wasn’t granted.

Edmunds has a prior conviction of assault and disorderly conduct. She is ordered to have no contact with Anglin, and to surrender her FOID card.