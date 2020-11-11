Park holding gift matching event for donations

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)- Allerton Park & Retreat Center has announced a Matching Gift Challenge, which will allow individuals to double the amount of their gift when they donate from November 1 – December 15, 2020. Their goal of $50,000 will support public programs, care of the Formal Gardens, restoration of the natural areas, and updates to the Mansion at the Allerton estate, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

“One of our generous ‘Friends of Allerton’ will be matching every donation, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000,” Engagement Coordinator Mindy Brand explained. “We hope the community will come together to take advantage of this opportunity to increase the impact they can have and support all the things they love about Allerton.”



“Allerton has been really fortunate to get some significant gifts in the past few years that have made important projects and updates possible,” said Brand. “But we want to make sure folks understand that gifts in smaller amounts go a long way toward helping Allerton recover from two seasons of lost revenue. Ten dollars in the donation box as you’re walking around, or a $50 donation online – each gift matters.”



Those interested in contributing to Allerton and having their gift matched should make a gift online at Allerton.illinois.edu or mail a check to 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello before December 15.

