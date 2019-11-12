Parents not notified of school bus route cancellation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Morning school bus routes for rural Champaign were cancelled because of the icy weather, but the school district didn’t tell parents it had also cancelled afternoon drop offs.

That left some people frustrated and forced to make last minute transportation plans. Now the district is apologizing for making the mistake.

The school district’s chief communication officer says this miscommunication was human error. The policy states that if morning bus routes are cancelled, that automatically applies to afternoon routes. Being relatively new to the communication position, he says he was unaware of this.

The district says they sent out messages through a “school messenger” notification and posted the bus route cancellation on Facebook. That only stated rural Champaign morning bus routes were cancelled, not the afternoon routes. The alert should have included both.

Some parents complained on Facebook, questioning why they were never notified.

The district says they want to reassure parents that this miscommunication regarding bus route cancellations will not happen again.