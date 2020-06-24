Parents, community members frustrated after “unofficial prom” leads to outbreak

MAHOMET, Ill. (WICA) — More businesses are shutting down for cleanings because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Yesterday we talked about an “unofficial prom” held in a Mahomet home. It happened nearly two weeks ago; 10 COVID-19 cases are linked it.

At least one of the businesses that closed for cleanings had an employee who went to the prom and tested positive because of it. Everyone who tested positive is in isolation. The health district contacted all of them to do contact tracing. That just means tracking down where that person was and who they’ve been around. It was more than a week after the party that these cases were confirmed, so some in the community are concerned.

“There are no boundaries. people travel to Champaign to the mall to restaurants. They have friends out here. so it’s not like we are living in a bubble by ourselves,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Epidemiologist Awais Vaid.

That was proven by an outbreak in Mahomet after an “unofficial prom”. It was hosted at a home with around 40 people. Now, 10 of them have tested positive.

“I think the concern is gonna be is that during these last 14 days, individiuals who were at that event and they got exposed… in turn, they’ve also attended other events,” said Vaid.

Jennifer Couch’s son goes to Mahomet-Seymour High School. He didn’t go to the party, but says she’s disappointed.

“When teenagers run around thinking that they’re invincible, they also come into contact with people who have compromised immune systems, such as myself. I’m a type 1 diabetic,” said Couch. “There’s other people to think about in the community other than feeling sorry for your child because they didn’t get this experience.”

I talked to someone who tested positive after interacting with prom-goers. He didn’t want to share his name.

“I think it was pretty ignorant to have the party like this in the first place now it’s putting a ton of people at risk,” he said. “It’s like a domino effect; it’s everyone now.”

I talked to several people who told me about the family who hosted the prom. We called them, messaged them on Facebook and went to their home. We didn’t get an answer. Health officials will not confirm who the family is.