Parents choose to homeschool during pandemic

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Some parents are avoiding sending their kids back to school altogether this year. Instead, they’re choosing to homeschool during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the school year is about to start, there is a growing concern about coronavirus for parents and their children. Many don’t want to put their kids in danger of getting the virus in the classrooms.

Lindsay Jordan says, “I am absolutely not sending him back to school. No way. Not at all.” Some parents are taking a strong stance going into this school year as they consider the health threat.

Ashley Latham pulled her four kids from public school in Tolono. She’s worried about having kids come back into the schools saying, “We think there’s too much pressure on the teachers to teach both in class and then they’re expected to come home and teach the kids for remote learning. There are teachers who are making their wills and that’s really concerning. As many precautions as you can take, it still won’t be safe enough. I think if we use in-person schooling, the virus is definitely going to spread.”

Choosing to homeschool is a big decision for Latham, especially having never done it before. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) does not provide recommendations for materials or help with planning a home school curriculum. But it does have a list of resources as a starting point on the website.

Lindsay Jordan is another parent who chose to take her second grade son out of the classroom at Kenwood Elementary in Champaign. That school district is allowing parents to choose fully virtual learning with help from teachers. She says, “Honestly I can’t believe that any places are requiring in-person learning in the first place. It seems so mind boggling to me to heard all of these kids in like cattle to these hallways and expect them to not breath on each other or interact with each other.”