Parents and TAs call for resignation of school board members

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Teaching assistants and parents rallied before the school board meeting Tuesday night, demanding the entire school board step down from their positions.

This rally comes after teaching assistants suspended their strike and returned to school on Friday. No deal has been made after months of contract negotiations dating back to April. The contention centers around what the union says is the unaffordable cost of heath insurance.

This is just one of many issues that has cause people to be so frustrated with the school board. Several people spoke in defense of teaching assistants, raising their voices in frustration at the meeting.

One man said, “I stand here today ashamed and heartbroken by this callous and cavalier action of the board.” Bold words and accusations were spoken to board members. “I represent a group of community stakeholders who are here to demand that you Beth Nolan and the million dollar club resign.”

The demand stems from the months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between the board and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants union.

Jon Nadler with the Illinois Federation of Teachers says, “Our members are very fired up. We’re still looking at this huge increase of healthcare. 247% increase for family care and 64% for everyone else. So tonight we’re trying to send a message to the board. Let’s bargain in good faith and get this thing done.”

Health insurance was cut off for some union members, even after the district told them that wouldn’t happen if they went back to work. District staff later fixed the issue. But teaching assistants and parents say this is just part of a bigger problem.

During the strike hundreds of special education students were kept out of school, while thousands of other students were in class. Kevin Collins has two kids who were affected by this. He says, “The strike happened. Eighteen times my daughter asked me if she’d get to go to school that day or the next.”

On Monday the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants filed two unfair labor practice charges against Decatur public schools revolving around the cancellation of insurance coverage and failure of the school board “to bargain in good faith.”

The school board has declined to comment in direct response to the complaints from parents and the teaching assistants. They did release a statement on Tuesday saying no negotiation sessions have been scheduled with the federal mediator between the board and the union yet.

WCIA reported last week the Illinois State Board of Education is investigating the Decatur school district. It says the district broke federal law during the strike. More than 500 students with special needs were kept out of school while the teaching assistants were on strike. The state board says that violated the federal individuals with disabilities education act.