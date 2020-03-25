Painted eggs “hidden” at forest preserves

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for something fun to do while the weather’s nice, you can go hunting for eggs.

Champaign County Forest Preserve operations staff painted and hid 30 painted “eggs” throughout its forest preserves. Most of the eggs (18) are at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet, but they’re scattered in five of the county’s forest preserves. Those include Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Penfield, Homer Lake in the St. Joe/Homer area, River Bend Forest Preserve in Mahomet, and Sangamon River Forest Preserve in Fisher.

Each egg is different – some have emojis, others have flowers. There’s no prize for finding them all, except bragging rights. To be clear, they’re all chained down, so you don’t take them when you find them. The eggs will be there until the end of April. After that, they’ll be put out in the Lake of the Woods Botanical Garden for a week or two in May.