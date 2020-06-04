Organization pays bail for 16 of those arrested in Sunday’s protests

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This is an update on the protests that happened over the weekend in Champaign. A group that helps people pay their bail has now freed 16 of those arrested Sunday night. That’s thanks to the Champaign County Bailout Coalition. They covered $46,000 worth of bail payments with help from the Chicago Community Bond fund.

All of that money was raised through donations. Part of the motivation behind these bail payments was also safety concerns because of the COVID-19, but volunteers also say they understand the motivation behind what these people are charged with.

“We think that the anger is there, and the anger is important to talk about and justified,” said group volunteer Nick Hoskins.

Coalition volunteers say they don’t necessarily agree with the crimes these 16 people are accused of committing, but they feel no one should stay behind bars simply because they can’t afford to get out.

“They still need to return to court, and there will be a determination whether or not they’re guilty or not guilty. Maybe the charges will be dismissed, maybe not, but it’s important for that system to run its course, and it’s better for people to be out of jail so they can prepare for trial and also go to work and pay taxes and take care of their kids,” said Hoskins.

There are still some who the coalition did not bail out. They did not have enough money to cover everyone who was arrested, so volunteers say they chose those who had the highest risk factors and lowest bonds. They often opt in favor of bailing more people with lower bonds out over one or two people with higher bonds.