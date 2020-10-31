Oral immunotherapy helps girl combat peanut allergy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)- As many families, know, peanut allergies can make halloween a tough holiday. But, one young girl isn’t letting that allergy hold her back any longer. Viya Baumann has been in oral immunotherapy for peanuts. She started eating two peanuts every day and is now reaction free. She graduated from the St. Louis program yesterday and couldn’t wait to get industrial donuts.

She hasn’t been able to eat their donuts in the past because of traces of nuts. Her mom Elizabeth Baumann is thrilled seeing what she’s able to do now. “I was very proud of her it’s a lot for a kid to do and she was a trooper the whole time and I mean there were a few tears but I’m really excited and relieved” The Bauman Family hopes Their story Can Help Inspire Others To Try Oral Immunotherpay.