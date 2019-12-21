Officer’s body brought back home

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA) — The body of a Phoenix police officer is being brought back to his hometown in Clinton on Saturday morning.

25-year-old Blake Newman died on Monday after losing control of his motorcycle while off duty. The Clinton police chief and the Dewitt County sheriff will be providing a police escort to bring Newman back to Clinton to be buried.

Newman graduated from Clinton High School in 2013, served as a marine for five years, and then became a Phoenix police officer for the past year.

The procession will be a way his fellow law enforcement officers pay respect to this young man. Dewitt County Sheriff Mike Walker says, “This kid had been on the department for a year and it was just the beginning of his career. He had a lot of good things going for him and from everything I understand he was a great police officer and it’s only right to be respectful and honor him for things he’s done for his country and for his community in Arizona not to mention the things he did growing up here.”

On Friday night police, along with Calvert Funeral Home, will drive to the Indianapolis International Airport for reception and bring him back between 2:00-3:00 am on Sunday. Newman’s visitation will be at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday from 3:00-6:00 pm. The funeral will be Monday at the First Christian Church at 11:00 am.