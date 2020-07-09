Officer fired after sexual misconduct accusations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois police officer has been fired after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Brian Tison was suspended without pay last December. He was later discharged in January. Arbitration was supposed to happen this week, but instead they reached an agreement. The university is now considering it “resolved”.

For some background, the Office for Equity and Access decided back in January that Tison violated the sexual misconduct policy, but Fison felt it wasn’t fair for him to be discharged. He asked for arbitration. That basically means a settlement outside of court, but the university said he was discharged for “just cause”.

In the agreement that was reached recently, it says Tison was fired back in February. Tison also agreed to never try to work at the university again. Tison also has a no-contact order between he and the victims. We reached out to the university. They didn’t tell us anything else about the accusations.

Another former UI police officer was in court earlier this week. Jerald Sandage is accused of sexual assault, abuse and intimidation. He was arrested in April and is in the Piatt County Jail. He’ll back in court next month.