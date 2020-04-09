Nursing homes coping despite restrictions, changes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Nursing homes in central Illinois are on lockdown because of COVID-19. In a place like Clark-Lindsey in Urbana, where there are a lot of people in one building, all safety measures are in effect to keep residents safe.

“They have been asked not to leave the Clark-Lindsey grounds, and if they do, they must pass a screening when they return, and they have to self-quarantine in their apartments for at least 14 days,” said Clark-Lindsey Marketing Director Karen Blatzer. “When staff members come to Clark-Lindsey, they are screened upon arrival, their temperatures are taken, their hand hygiene is performed and we all have to wear masks.”

Similar precautions are being taken at facilities owned by Petersen Healthcare, like Arcola Health Care Center and Tuscola Health Care Center.

“Any new admission or readmission to our facility is put into strict isolation for 14 days, so we are using PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) a lot more frequently than we would on a normal basis right now,” said Peterson Healthcare Regional Marketing Director Karen Hanner.

Luckily, that increased need is being met right now, thanks to thinking ahead.

“Even before the predictions of the PPE shortage, we started to reach out to our extensive list of providers and vendors that supply our PPE needs, and we started trying to secure what we would need for each facility,” added Hanner.

There are no COVID-19 cases at these locations yet, but if there were, they have isolation areas dedicated to that purpose.

“We feel confident in all the precautions that we have taken so far, and we hope that they are enough, and if they are not, we do have a plan in place – a detailed plan of what our next steps would be,” said Blatzer.

Right now, those facilities don’t need any PPE donations, but they know that could change. They also are not refusing any donations people want to give.