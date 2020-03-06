Nonprofit charity started for people with sensory processing disorders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday night the first board meeting was held for the nonprofit charity “Sensory Sanctuary.”

It was created by a mother of a boy who has autism to help other people with sensory processing disorders. The idea for it came when Heather Johnston’s son, Terry Mank, was hospitalized with a brain bleed and skull fracture after being hit by a car last year. The then 8-year-old got out of the house and was running on Route 48 when the accident happened.

His family wants to prevent this from happening to anybody else. People with sensory processing disorders can face a wide range of obstacles. That includes running away when they get overwhelmed, which can put them in danger.

The board of directors will brainstorm ideas to raise money for families to pay for tools to keep their kids safe like complex door locks and alarms, noise cancelling headphones, cloth pull-ups, pressure rollers and more.

Heather Johnston says, “[People with sensory processing disorders] don’t have a whole lot of recognition of safety issues, especially when it’s combined with autism. There are also people with ADHD who have sensory processing disorders. It makes living in a normal environment very difficult. It’s hard for them to make friends and it’s hard for them to deal with their environment so they lash out. These tools with help them cope with their environment.”

“Sensory Sanctuary” will also help to provide resources for families to help find local therapists and provide a community of support. If you want to learn more about “Sensory Sanctuary” here’s a link the website and Facebook page.