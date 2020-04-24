Non-essential retail businesses soon allowed to operate curbside pickup

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of the governor’s changes to the “stay at home” order, non-essential retail businesses will be allowed to do curbside pick up.

That means people can come and get orders directly at the stores. For many businesses, lifting that restriction could mean the difference between staying open or having to shut down completely.

Limiting non-essential business by making them close their stores took a toll on revenue these past few weeks. Country Chicks in St. Joe is a small family owned shop that sells home goods and decorations. It’s considered non-essential by the government so they’ve had to close the doors and rely solely on online orders. Co-owner Stacy Cast says, “I’ve said to myself I could probably make it this month but I don’t know if I could make it another month and that’s hard. I’ll do my best. I have support thank God. And the customers I do have have been purchasing from us online.”

This change will go into effect for all non-essential retail businesses starting May 1, 2020.

Several small businesses WCIA spoke with say they’re hopeful this will help sustain them through the rest of the “stay at home” order.