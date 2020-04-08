Non-essential businesses violating “stay at home” order

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a growing list of non-essential businesses violating Governor Pritzker’s “stay at home” order.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) says some are still operating curbside service when they shouldn’t be. This health district has been inundated with reports of non-essential businesses breaking the law. Environmental Health Director Jim Roberts says, “Our staff has been dealing with them constantly. It occupies our day.”

Non-essential businesses from small boutiques to big box stores are still offering curb-side pick up for customers even weeks after the “stay at home” order was issued. Roberts says, “If you’re going to have other people come in to do curbside then that is violating the governor’s executive order.”

While restaurants are allowed to do this, places like Dick’s Sporting Goods are not because CUPHD does not consider it an essential business. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was still offering curbside pickup.

Businesses that had to close their brick and mortar stores can still fulfill online orders from customers. The owner of a local clothing boutique in Champaign said she was unaware that curb-side pickup was not allowed and would stop immediately.

CUPHD has served cease and desist orders to a few businesses that refused to comply. Officials continue to ask people to abide by the stay at home order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.