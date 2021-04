The NOAA weather radio system for Champaign county has been down for more than 14 months, but a solution has been figured out to get things back up and running very soon.

We take a look back at the 1996 F3 tornado that went through Urbana and talk to a family who survived getting hit by the twister, and how they turned to using a NOAA weather radio after that day.

We explain how WCIA has played a key role in getting the NOAA weather radio back online.