New wheelchair-accessible van rolls in for HSHS St. Anthony’s patients

Shown with the new van are (left to right): Members of the Auxiliary Executive Committee Karen Wendt, Kathern Upchurch, Marilyn Schaefer, Mary Jane Koester, Rosemary Vonderheide and Rita Thoele; Ashley Dillingham; manager of case management and guest services; Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer; Michael Wall, director of philanthropy; Erin Mueller; case management facilitator; and Jerry Hecht, member of the Foundation Leadership Council, and Anthony Hecht from Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota who helped facilitate the van’s arrival.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Patients visiting HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham have a new way to get home.

The hospital announced a new wheelchair-accessible van will quickly take discharged patients home if they don’t have a ride.

A press release says the purchase of the vehicle was made possible through grants and a mix of fundraising events from the past two years.

“Support was received from San Damiano Grant funds awarded from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, proceeds from the 2019 Superhero Challenge Race/Walk, contributions made to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation 2019 Year-End Appeal and a gift from the hospital Auxiliary,” says the press release.

Ashley Dillingham, manager of case management and guest services, explained why St. Anthony’s wanted to have a wheelchair-accessible van for its use.

“While there are some wheelchair-accessible transportation options in our community, there is still a need for transportation assistance in a timely manner, especially for our patients who are ready to go home or to a nursing facility,” she says. “We hope to eventually expand this service to assist our community members with transportation to necessary St. Anthony’s based/related medical appointments.”

“We deeply appreciate those who contribute to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation so that we can continue to meet community needs such as this van service,” says Michael Wall, director of philanthropy. “Your contributions make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”