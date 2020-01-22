New subscription box features black-owned businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new way to try products from black-owned businesses from Champaign/Urbana and they arrive right at your doorstep.

Buy Black Chambana has created a subscription box with items from the nearly 150 companies in their group.

It’s a quarterly subscription box, so you can get up to four boxes each year.
Each one includes seven to eight products with a variety of items in each box.

Mariah Madison, the founder of Buy Black Chambana, says, “It could include beauty items, journals, teas, or handmade things. Everything is black-owned and it comes directly to your doorstep. It’s just $50 and free shipping.”

You can subscribe online at the Buy Black Chambana website. The first “Black Box” will be sent out on February 17th.

