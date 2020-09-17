New stops signs added to improve safety

Sidney, Ill. (WCIA) — If you drive through town, you might notice some changes along your route. Village leaders voted to add a few new stop signs. They were added earlier this week. One is behind the Sidney Saloon, and there’s now a four-way stop at the corner of Harrison and Byron.

There were only yield signs at Byron and Harrison before. Village leaders say they were worried about speeders in that area, especially because there are a lot of kids with a bus stop and park down the street. As for the alley behind Sidney Saloon – there weren’t any signs there before. Village leaders say it was a safety concern.

“Sidney Saloon recently added some outdoor seating to that area, which cuts off some of the visibility coming out of that alley. So we put a stop sign behind the Sidney Saloon also to stop traffic,” said Village Trustee Leroy Schluter.

Sidney is also opening a new community center soon. It will be right down the road from where these stops signs are. They’re expecting traffic to pick up and hope the signs will help everyone stay safe.