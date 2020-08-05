New rules for food truck vendors

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An ordinance change will create new rules for food trucks and traveling vendors. While some people are all for it, others say it will have a devastating effect on their business.

The life of a food truck worker can be hectic. Lovin’ Cup food truck owner Alicia Rew is constantly on the go, feeding her customers and keeping up with the demand of her business. She says, “We’re busy, we’re very busy running around and shopping.”

Now there are some additional rules for vendors like this to follow. Danville city council passed an ordinance establishing a new license policy at a meeting Tuesday night. It requires food truck owners, as well as other transient vendors, to pay the city a yearly license fee versus a monthly fee like they had to before. For example, food truck owners have to pay $600 per year instead of the previous $100 per month. This saves money for food trucks who operate year round.

Rew says, “I really think it’s going to help streamline. When you do a yearly fee versus a monthly fee it’s going to help business owners and the city so we won’t have to make extra trips there.”

But for those who only operate a few months out of the year, it could be more expensive. During the council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams read public comments of people who were opposed to the ordinance change. One said, “The proposed food truck license fee is too high. This would cripple us, especially those of us who are trying to get our small business off the ground. We will have to pass this off to customers on top of the elevated food and beverage costs.”

Mayor Williams says there are more pros than cons with this ordinance change for business owners.

“It greatly expands the number of areas that are allowed for the operation of food trucks. With the current ordinance, it’s very limited to downtown and one or two other places. This allows food trucks to operate in all zoning areas except for residential.”

The ordinance amendment also expands hours, allowing them to operate from 6:00 am – 2:00 am every day.

There are some exceptions to this ordinance license fee like farmers market booths, garage sales on private property, concession stands in a city park, arena, private convention or expo.

The ordinance also creates penalties if vendors violate the ordinance. To read the specific regulations click here. (page 51 of the agenda packet)