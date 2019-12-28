New law to require cat rabies vaccine

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new state law will require all pet cats under four months old to get their rabies vaccines in 2020. Right now, only pet dogs have to be vaccinated under state law, but each individual county can make the decision of whether or not to require it.

Veterinarians say it’s good to vaccinate your pets no matter what. That’s because rabies spreads through saliva and can spread really quickly.

“One of the advantages of going to your veterinarian is not only to get vaccinations for your pets, but also having the veterinarian perform an examination on their pets so that way they can make sure that there’s not anything on the examination that’s concerning that could be something that would require some kind of treatment or would be a lifelong problem with that animal,” said Dr. Devon Hague.

If a cat is brought in from the wild and is spayed or neutered, there is a law that requires the cat to also be vaccinated at that time. But this new law will make them get the vaccine no matter what.

We contacted counties in the area and found that Vermilion, Champaign, and Sangamon counties all already require cats to have rabies vaccines. However, Ford, Coles, and Moultrie counties do not.