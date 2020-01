DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Dunkin’ Donuts is getting closer to opening day. The new spot is right next to Culver’s on North Vermilion, in the old Five Star Family Restaurant building. It’s set to open in late February or early March.

Right now, they’re working on hiring and training employees. We talked to workers at Royal Donut, just five minutes down the street. They say they aren’t worried about the competition because Royal Donut has lots of regular customers who are loyal to them.