New drug helping COVID-19 patients recover faster

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new drug is helping COVID-19 patients recover faster, and it’s now reached the state. The drug is called remdesivir. The state got hundreds of cases over the weekend, but this drug isn’t available to just anyone. Research shows that the drug is helping patients leave the hospital, on average, four days earlier.

“Discharging patients from an in-patient setting is significant when you’re trying to keep your hospital levels manageable,” said OSF Infectious Disease Physician Doug Kasper.

The drug was originally made during the Ebola outbreak, but was never approved by the FDA. It acts as an anti-viral agent, which means it literally stops the virus from replicating.

Now it has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA because of the pandemic situation. That means there is approval to use the drug globally.

“Why we’re seeing that this feels like it’s lagging a little bit has to do with that, because we have something novel, we’re finally catching up to demand. The demand wasn’t there previously to develop this medication at a world-wide scale, and now it is,” explained Kasper.

Remdesivir hasn’t made its way to this part of the state yet. Instead, the drug is heading to hospitals with more cases, like Cook County.