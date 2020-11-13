New COVID-19 restrictions for schools, holiday gatherings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — A concerning surge in COVID-19 cases has caused the Champaign Urbana Public Health District to announce new restriction guidelines, including a major change for schools.

School districts are being asked to switch to fully remote learning. The announcement is so new, many school districts are still deciding what to do. But some have made announcements to go fully remote within the next two weeks. The Champaign School District announced it will go fully remote on Monday, November 16th through the end of the semester to comply with the guidelines. The last day of in-person instruction will be on Friday, November 13th.

Tolono School District’s superintendent says they will continue in-person learning until November 20th. Remote learning will start November 30th and continue until the beginning of January. District leaders say these dates could change at any time as they continue to adapt to new regulations.

Rantoul City Schools sent a message telling parents they will hopefully have a decision on their plan by Friday, November 13th.

We are still waiting for other school districts to release their plans after this announcement was made. WCIA will update this as more information is available.

Along with this, CUPHD announced other changes that affect everybody in Champaign County. There are more than 7,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with daily positive cases between 100 – 150 people. The positivity rate is more than 8%, the highest it has ever been. At a press conference on Thursday CUPHD Director Julie Pryde said, “We have a record number of hospitalizations. In the past week alone, we’ve reported eight deaths. There is no sign right now of this slowing down. We’re seeing most of this COVID spread right now being caused by gatherings, including formal gatherings, parties, weddings, receptions, funerals, dinner parties, birthday parties, meetings, and informal gatherings, such as just friends and family getting together.”

Tier 2 mitigation for region six will likely start next week. CUPHD released a full list of new guidelines for Champaign County….

1. All schools should switch to remote learning until January

2. Churches should have remote services only

3. Bars and restaurants should only have outdoor service

4. CUPHD asks that people do not have large family gatherings for holidays and only gather with people who live in the immediate household.

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said, “No one wants to spend the holidays the way that we have to during COVID. But you need to relax, create new opportunities for your family and find new ways to celebrate and be creative.”