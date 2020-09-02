New bike registration at the U of I

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA)- There’s a new way to register bicycles at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

This semester, the campus transitioned the existing bicycle registration process to Project 529`s national database system called 529 Garage.

This is in an effort to keep bikes safe from theft or vandalism and to encourage daily ridership.

Joining the database will help riders to easily and securely register their bikes. The system also provides the capacity to broadcast a “Missing Bike Bulletin” to the 529 community and social networks that will enable identification and recovery of stolen bikes.

To register your bike, click here.