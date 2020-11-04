New affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Seniors and people with disabilities now have an affordable place to live.

The Housing Authority of Champaign County build a brand new $25,000,000 complex called the Haven at Market Place. It’s behind Walmart near Interstate Drive and Toalson Lane.

HACC Director David Northern says this type of affordable housing was needed in the area. He says, “We have three different buildings. We have two of the buildings for individuals with disabilities, so they can be of any age with disabilities. Then we have a three story senior building also. Having them separated, living on their own independently, is really helpful and it’s something that we needed here in Champaign County.”

This was paid for by tax exempt bonds from the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Corporation; Low Income Housing Tax Credits allocated from the Illinois Housing Development Authority; equity investment from Richman Group Capital Corporation and Clocktower Capital; private mortgage funds from JP Morgan Chase Bank and secondary financing from the Housing Authority of Champaign County.

The units are ready for lease now.