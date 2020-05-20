New additions to make forest preserve more accessible

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve is updating one of its popular boating areas. The upgrades will make it easier for everyone to enjoy.

This is part of several changes they’re making. They’re happening at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet. The updates will include a dock, two new shelters, a path, picnic tables, and grills.

All of these things will be wheelchair accessible. Half of this $300,000 project will be paid for through a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The rest, from the forest preserve.

“This is one of the more popular areas at Lake of the Woods, so it’s great to be able to expand the uses for it, and be able to encourage other people to come out and enjoy it and give people that may not have had opportunity to enjoy it to its fullest to now have that opportunity,” said forest preserve Marketing Coordinator Lisa Sprinkle.

All of those components will be open year-round once they are finished. Boat rental is not year-round, but people are free to use their own boats there any time. The forest preserve is still taking donations to pay for these updates. All components should be finished by May of next year, but they hope to finish the dock before that.