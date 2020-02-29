Neighbors hope for answers surrounding mysterious boom

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — Just about everyone in the village has heard it: a loud boom. Most describe it as an explosion. Some are worried; others, just annoyed. But they’re all looking for answers.

Police are looking into where and what the sound is coming from. At this point, they know of a few possibilities. But, why it’s happening so much in the same spot all this month? No one is sure.

Sonna Rose has lived in her house on Center Street for more than 40 years, but this month is the first time she’s ever heard something like this. Much less, several nights in the same month.

“It can be anywhere between… 9 p.m… most of the time we hear it about 11 p.m.,” said Rose.

Just down the street, Bethany Keith is hoping she’s heard the last of the mysterious sound.

“It startled us, and it kindof shook the windows, and my daughter came downstairs, and she’s like, ‘Mom, did you hear that?’ And I’m like yeah, and she’s like, ‘There was a big flash outside the window.’”

It’s so alarming, Keith’s husband thought someone’s home may have blown up. “I went outside just to make sure [someone’s] house hadn’t exploded, anything like that,” said Josh Keith.

Although almost everyone we talked to in Catlin has heard the boom in some way, neighbors living on the north side of town say it was so loud, it sounded like it was coming from outside their front door.

“When you jump up to check it out, you’re thinking it’s right here close to your house,” said Rose.

Officers with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the possibility that the sound is coming from Tannerite. It’s used for long-distance target shooting. They did confirm one of the booms may have come from a power outage. They are still trying to pinpoint a spot for the others.