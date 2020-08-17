Neighbors concerned after string of vehicle break-ins

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — Many are worried after a string of car break-ins in town. They all happened Friday night into Saturday morning. It was a rough start to Saturday morning for Brook Tucker. She walked out to her car to find a window busted out by a brick.

“They just… bashed it in and got what they could,” she explained. “My car gets me from point A to point B. It’s my baby. It’s so sad to see someone take something like that away from you.”

Tucker’s far from the only one this has happened to. Just down the street, Brittany Bartley’s husband noticed that someone got into his truck the same night.

“All of his power tools in his toolbox in his truck had got stolen,” explained Bartley. “This has never really happened, not to this extreme.”

Those who were affected by the break-ins say crime in Hammond has gotten worse recently. They hope Piatt County Sheriff’s deputies will start patrolling this community more often.

“I definitely think we need more cops in town,” said Bartley. “People think since it’s a small town nothing’s gonna happen but it seems [to happen] more and more.”

“It’s just so sad to see a town that used to be so good have people come in and turn it so bad,” said Tucker.

Hopefully they’ve seen the last of these break-ins, but Tucker has some recommendations for others to avoid the same thing that happened to her:

“Be safe. Try not to leave anything valuable in your car, and just be very cautious because it can happen in little towns when you wouldn’t expect it.”

We found almost ten other people who said they were also targeted Friday night. We called the sheriff’s office several times to see if they were investigating the break-ins, but we did not hear back. However, everyone we talked to said they did contact the sheriff’s office who let them know they were looking into it.