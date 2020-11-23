Neighborhood band created during Covid brings community together

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- Quarantine has lead many to stay home and get to know their neighbors better. That holds true for couple Jessie and Brian stark. They decided to start the Fiddle sax fusion band, and little did they know that their neighbor Stephen Busath would be joining.



“When it started to get warm enough we started coming out to our front yard and we wanted to provide some live music in a safe outside socially distanced way for our neighbors,” said Jessie Stark. The band is made up of a unique blend of instruments including a fiddle, saxophone, and kongos.



They began performing every Friday night and started seeing more people coming to watch each week. Saxophonist Brian Stark says the audience is a reminder of why they play. “It’s been a real fun way to feel like were giving back and using our talents, its also been beneficial to us to have an audience to perform for during a time when musicians without an audience can forget the reason that their playing,” he said. They’ve also started live streaming a lot of their performances.

You can find out more information about their upcoming events on their Facebook page.