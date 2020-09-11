Navigating temperature check issues

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of places are requiring temperature checks before you can come in. That’s designed to keep people with fevers out. But what if someone’s just overheated?

That’s something St. Joe-Ogden High School has dealt with. Principal Gary Page says it’s only happened a handful of times, but they have a method for handling it.

“There has been a few times where those slight temperatures have gone down after just a brief resting period where they’re able to grab a drink of water and isolate themselves for a minute and just sit down and cool down,” he explained.

Page says it mainly happens if a kid has been working out on a hot day. Experts at Carle say it could also happen when kids are bundled up and have been sitting in a car with the heat on. The best things to always do is wait a few minutes.