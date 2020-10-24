NAACP holds county branch elections

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign NAACP held its county branch elections. People were able to stop by the Champaign public library to vote. President, vice president and secretary were on the ballot this year.

Voting comes every two years in the hopes of bringing in new ideas. President Minnie Pearson says it’s important to keep younger people in mind. “Younger people come in and they bring different energy, different technology skills and all kinds of things that we need to grow”. The board will be announced in a few days.