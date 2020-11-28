MTD reducing services near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will be reducing its services. Routes will not change but they will run less buses, mostly on the University of Illinois campus.

MTD has seen less staffing and with students not returning for the semester, leaders felt it made the most sense. The safe rides program will also be cut back. It will pick up its final group at midnight.

Chief of staff Amy Snyder said this could take a toll on the bus system.

“It certainly does impact us to not have that revenue, but we’re all in a challenging time so we’re working with the university to make sure that we’re able to meet their needs,” she said.

The reduction will continue through winter and spring.