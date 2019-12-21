Movie theater pet adoption

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the blockbuster movie “Cats” premieres on the big screen, the theater in Savoy was filled with real life cats ready to be adopted.

Hospice Hearts is hosting an adoption event this weekend in the lobby of Goodrich. People can come and play with the cats before heading in to take their seats. There’s also a table with toys and treats for sale to raise money to support the organization.

Terri Fields says, “Our mission is to take in dogs and cats from people who can no longer care for them because they’re too ill or they’ve gone into a nursing home or passed away. We bring them into our program, vet them, and foster them in a private home so they have a chance to relax and become more of themselves so they’re ready for adoption.”

This adoption event will continue on Saturday from 11:00-7:00 pm and Sunday from noon-5:00 pm.