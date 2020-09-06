Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash identified

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner has identified a Hume man who died Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash east of Redmon, says a Facebook post from the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

Coroner Scott Barrett said his name was Eric N. Marcrum. He was 32-years-old.

At 8:16 p.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers were told a car and a motorcycle had crashed at County Road 11 (Shiloh Road) and Illinois Route 133.

The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said first responders were at the scene within minutes of the call.

Marcrum was taken to the emergency room of Horizon Health Paris Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Marcrum was riding a 1982 Honda Goldwing motorcycle and failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. He collided with a 2014 Mercedes Benz heading eastbound on Route 133.

Marcrum was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The Sheriff’s Office added the people inside of the Mercedes Benz immediately provided aid to Marcrum until first responders arrived.

Paris and Redmon Fire Departments, Horizon Health Ambulance, ECSO, and Illinois State Police (ISP) provided assistance at the scene.

Coroner Barrett’s office, ECSO, and ISP continue their investigation into the crash.