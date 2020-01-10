Mother seeks to start new neighborhood watch group

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois mother of two is asking her neighborhood to join her in a fight to stop violence.

Faith Scott lives in the Town Center Apartments. That’s right cross from Hobby Lobby on North Neil Street. She says she has witnessed an increase in crime in her three years living there. She wants neighbors to keep and eye out and report anything suspicious to police.

Scott says she moved to that area three years ago because she thought it was safe, and she says she was right at the time. But over time, she believes things have changed. She even gets nervous walking to her car. Scott says she wants people to join together and report what they see, to let criminals know that they won’t be tolerated.

“I rely on being able to get from here to the bus stops every day, and it’s just really sad when I have to have one of my male roommates walk with me to the bus stop and then from the bus stop home, especially when I have my kids with me, because you just never know,” said Scott.

Scott has witnessed people breaking into apartments across from her. She also says she hears gunshots a lot.

Scott believes security should be higher at the complex. We reached out to the complex about what their current security procedures are. We have not heard back yet.

Champaign police have responded to at least three shootings at or near that apartment complex since 2017: two in 2017 and one last February.

The City of Champaign leads the Neighborhood Watch program. There are specific guidelines for the best way to go about creating one. For more information and to start an application, head here.