Most forgotten Thanksgiving foods

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s easy to have a lot on your mind this time of year, and sometimes that can lead to forgetting important things.

Meijer’s representatives made a list of the most commonly forgotten foods around Thanksgiving. Those are sweet potatoes, cream cheese, cream of mushroom soup, celery and butter. They say it can be easy to forget something like celery because people don’t often think of the fact that they’re included in dressing. The best thing to do it shop early so you have time to pick up anything you forget.

“Make a list. Don’t underestimate how much you’re gonna need. You might think you’ve got some at home in your pantry, but this is the time of year where you don’t wanna forget that key ingredient because if you do, you might not be able to get that person their favorite dish for the holiday season, so you don’t want to miss out on that,” said

The good news is a lot of stores, including Meijer, are open 24 hours, so no matter what you forget, you always have time to pick it up.