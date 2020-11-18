More business required to shut down during pandemic

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the state moves into tier three mitigation, new restrictions will limit capacity in some businesses and require a temporary shutdown of others.

While this is not classified as a stay at home order, the new statewide guidelines are one step short of that happening due to a widespread increase in coronavirus cases. Starting on Friday the entire state will have capacity limits on businesses and state health officials are urging people to work from home if they can.

The COVID-19 death rate is rising and hospitals are filling up with patients. At a press conference on Tuesday Governor Pritzker said, “Without additional mitigations, daily COVID-19 deaths may at least match the previous spring wave and could even rise up to four to five times that level.”

The revised restrictions will have varying affects on businesses. Restaurants, grocery stores, gyms and retail stores can stay open with limited capacity. But other businesses like event spaces, casinos and gaming parlors have to shut down entirely.

Jackie Schoby manages six gaming facilities for Pearl’s Slots and Video Poker. She is frustrated that her business has to close down when others are allowed to stay open. She says employees have been strictly following health and safety guidelines. “I have a lot of customers that come in here because they know we keep the place clean. You must have a mask at all times. Every machine is wiped down after any customer works it,” says Schoby.

On Friday her employees will be temporarily laid off and she will have to close the doors. The harsh reality she, and others, may face is a permanent closure because of the loss in revenue. Schoby says, “If my machines get shut down, my business is gone.”

Medical experts predict these new rules could save between 17,000 and 45,000 lives in Illinois between now and March. Even though Schoby’s livelihood is at risk, she says people’s health is a priority, and pleads with people to wear masks and social distance. “My husband almost died in October because of COVID and I caught it from him. Think about it hitting your family. That’s why I’m so picky about it. I’ve preached and preached and people don’t want to listen.”

Under tier three mitigation, health experts are also asking people to limit holiday gatherings to less than ten people and only be with those who live in your immediate household.